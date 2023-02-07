‘Star Wars’ Significantly Childproofs Highly Anticipated Project

“Jedi: Survivor” is releasing very soon, and a new update on the project reveals one detail from the first video game isn’t changing.

Lightsabers are one of the coolest things in the Star Wars universe. They are fancy, but dangerous flashlights, the best weapons for duels, and help clear out obstacles if you need to. In “Jedi: Fallen Order,” fans are introduced to Cal Kestis, one of the most popular Jedis since Disney took over Lucasfilm. Kestis has become an icon for showing off lightsaber gameplay in Star Wars video games — mainly because Disney hasn’t made a push for more projects to be made anytime soon.

In “Jedi: Fallen Order,” fans could use a double-sided lightsaber like Darth Maul, one just a normal blade, or could quickly turn the lightsaber into two smaller blades for a quick kill. The sequel boasts a lot of new styles in lightsaber combat and fans might be thrilled to jump back into the universe as Cal Kestis, but there’s one detail that doesn’t make sense.

You can’t dismember people. It’s a gruesome detail, but if a lightsaber goes through an opponent’s arm, that arm is gonna fall off. In Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan Kenobi showed off how dangerous a lightsaber was when Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker got in trouble.

Ever since then, kids knew how dangerous the weapon can be, but Disney apparently thinks that the sequel must follow the first game and be more “kid-friendly” because the gameplay shows creatures and droids being chopped in half, but a stormtrooper only falls over with all limbs intact.

Star Wars fans were annoyed at this not-so-subtle detail from the first game and it feels like the sequel won’t improve this detail to be more realistic. Fans probably wouldn’t mind if the game didn’t let you hack anything, but since Cal can cut animals in half and droids, but not other humans makes it blatantly obvious that the change should happen.

In case you haven’t seen the gameplay, IGN posted 9 minutes of Cal Kestis exploring a new planet full of Clone Wars wreckage:

Besides a lot of cool moments fighting Battle Droids and Mercenaries, it looks the core aspects from Fallen Order will be returning with a more expansive combat system. Storywise, the gameplay hid any clues, but the sequel might be one of the boldest Star Wars stories with rumors that a High Republic Jedi might appear in the series after being kept in a Bacta Tank for centuries.

Fans can finally play the long-awaited sequel on April 28 due to the video game getting a six week delay to fix performance issues before it finally releases. It’s only a matter of weeks before fans can finally play as Cal Kestis again and see what the younger Jedi is doing as the Galactic Empire grows stronger.

Do you think “Jedi: Survivor” should make changes to how lightsabers work in the sequel?