The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021) is actually a stunning critique of the Jedi Order, according to one fan theory online.

The animated Disney+ show follows the members of Clone Force 99, a ‘defective’ group of Clone Troopers who have formed a benevolent mercenary group after defying Emperor Palpatine’s genocidal instruction during Order 66.

Led by Hunter (Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the Clones), the Bad Batch operate as guerrillas against the backdrop of the Galactic Civil War, along with their young ward Omega (Michelle Ang). The latest episode of the show tackled the devastating history of the Clones’ betrayal of their Jedi commanders into direct focus, as our heroes come into contact with young wookiee Jedi Gungi (Jonathan Lipow).

The Clones decide to help Gungi return to his homeworld of Kashyyyk, helping him and his people defeat some of the Imperial invaders and reconnect with his culture and traditions.

But fan Hellikait (@hellikait) shared a Twitter thread in which they unpacked just why Gungi’s storyline in this episode highlighted some deep truths about the Jedi Order and flaws to their approach of taking children from their families to train them in the Force.

They discuss how the episode prioritizes Gungi as a child lost in war — similar to how the episode ending showcases Hunter’s own misgivings about how Omega is being raised in conflict — and how that experience colors his viewpoint and understanding. They also highlight the special bond which is seen between Omega and Gungi, with the latter displaying none of the Jedi Order’s usual stoicism and instead opening up emotionally to bond over their trauma.

But the main point of criticism is the removal of youngsters from their native culture, as Hellikait tweeted:

That was the child aspect of Gungi in this episode, but the one other thing that I absolutely LOVED about this episode was the wookie aspect.

Gungi was raised as a jedi, and was taken away from his native culture way too soon to properly grow up as a wookie. And the episode discreetly calls the jedi out for this in the episode, which… better late than never. I never liked that jedi did this, and through this ep we get a glimpse of what that custom of taking children from their native cultures so early means to them.

And the episode discreetly calls the jedi out for this in the episode, which… better late than never. I never liked that jedi did this, and through this ep we get a glimpse of what that custom of taking children from their native cultures so early means to them.

Part of Gungi’s discovery of his own culture is learning the customs of his people, through his interaction with wookiee elder Yanna (Shelby Young). Yanna introduces Gungi to the concept of communing with Kashyyyk’s sacred trees, which they believe truly run the planet. It’s not a world away from the Force, and could even be another manifestation of it, so it isn’t long before Gungi is practicing it too and even showing Omega the ropes in speaking to the planet’s natural surroundings.

Hellikait points out how Yanna also introduces Gungi to a traditional wookiee greeting:

She greets him in a way that is clearly traditional for those wookies and offers him a forehead touch, but it’s a lot more than that. It means “I see you and I accept you, and I’m offering you a new home here”.

Gungi doesn't understand the gesture for a moment; how could he? His right to know his own culture and customs was taken from him before he could even understand what it meant. But a moment later he gets it, and reciprocates the gesture.

“Thank you.”

Gungi doesn't understand the gesture for a moment; how could he? His right to know his own culture and customs was taken from him before he could even understand what it meant. But a moment later he gets it, and reciprocates the gesture.

"Thank you."

The thread references Yanna’s closing sentiment in the episode: “When a young one leaves, the trees weep. But when they return, the trees sing. As this child has found his new home, perhaps, one day, we all will find a new path.”

The leaving Yanna describes is recontextualized as being about the Jedi taking Gungi away; and the returning, him being brought back into the fold of the wookiee culture.

Hellikait concludes:

It’s hard to remember about the being behind the jedi title and ideology, and this episode was such a beautifully sad way to remind us through this little adventure with Gungi; truly a wonderful and very delicate episode. I loved it

It's hard to remember about the being behind the jedi title and ideology, and this episode was such a beautifully sad way to remind us through this little adventure with Gungi; truly a wonderful and very delicate episode. I loved it

The thread is a great example of how Star Wars can provide much deeper meaning on top of what at first appearance could seem to be a relatively simple adventure plot featuring a cuddly Jedi Youngling.

