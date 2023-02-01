‘Star Wars’, MCU and DCU Projects Are Gearing Up to Break Historical Records

While fans might think that movies are constantly breaking box office records, one year might shatter all previous records.

Due to COVID and many companies recouping after major internal changes, movies haven’t dominated the box office like they did five years ago. In 2015, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens changed the course of history by dominating and breaking several records, and for the next four years, movies from Marvel and Star Wars fought to break records.

While James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) managed to stay on top, Avengers: Endgame (2019) nearly stole the title of being the highest-grossing film of all time. Now, Marvel will be releasing several major movies in 2025, with Star Wars finally making a theatrical return and even DC promising to release some major films.

DiscussingFilm compiled a list of what to expect, and after a quick glance, it’s obvious that fans better keep their wallets handy that year because there are too many films that must be seen in theaters:

February 14 – The Fantastic Four May 2 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty July 11 – Superman: Legacy July 25 – Untitled Marvel October 3 – The Batman Part II December 19 – Untitled Star Wars

This lineup is huge for fans. Superman hasn’t graced the big screen in his own movie for over ten years, and The Batman Part II (2025) will likely do better than the first movie. Fantastic Four are in a similar place, and with all the hype surrounding their imminent debut, Marvel is in a great place.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) will be a pivotal moment in the MCU that could change a lot going forward and will demand fans to come back for multiple viewings. Then, there will be Star Wars, and Lucasfilm has made sure to spend a long time on their upcoming projects, so fans are likely to return for the movie because Star Wars hasn’t been in theaters for over six years now.

At a glance, it would be shocking if all of these movies didn’t make over $1 billion at the box office due to their popularity. This might continue the trend of movies from then on, trying to make it on the list of the highest-grossing films. If anything, it’s a good time to be a fan of any of those properties, as there is a lot to look forward to.

Which movie do you think will do the best at the box office in 2025? Let us know what you think!