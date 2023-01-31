DC Finally Announces New ‘Superman’ Movie – Addresses Henry Cavill Debacle

The DC news just keeps coming! This time: Superman.

Arguably the biggest theme of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios has been Superman. From very early on, the character has been a source of contention between the fans, and studio leadership, leading to some heated exchanges on social media. Now, along with the massive news deluge for their upcoming slate, James Gunn has revealed DC’s plan for The Man of Steel.

Superman was one of the first topics with the new DC Universe that threw the entire catalog into doubt. Following a cameo in Black Adam (2022), Henry Cavill announced that he would be returning as Clark Kent/Superman and was excited to do so! Shortly thereafter, Cavill recanted his early statements, and Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson announced that his character would not be a part of the DC Universe for the foreseeable future.

The recasting of Henry Cavill alone spurred the ire of many DC fans and led to some of the harshest exchanges between James Gunn and DC fans on social media. It also begged the question, if not Cavill, then who? Many felt, and still feel, that his interpretation of the character has been one of the best since Christopher Reeve. While Gunn has been quick to shut down Cavill rumors and disparaging comments about the character, he’s played information about Superman’s future in the DC Universe close to the vest.

Until now, that is. With the massive update and slate announcement from Gunn earlier today, more news about Superman in the DC Universe was also released. According to coverage of the release by The Hollywood Reporter, the next appearance of the Last Son of Krypton will be in the DC film currently titled Superman: Legacy (2025), and surprisingly, though it will introduce Gunn and Safran’s take on the character to the DC Universe, it will not be an origin story:

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

Though Gunn himself said that he’s still working on the early stages of Legacy, the film has a relatively quick release date of July 11, 2025. This will allow some time for movies like The Flash (2023), which DC leadership announced would kick off the new DC Universe, to percolate in fans’ minds.

Gunn also touched on the controversial removal of Henry Cavill as Superman, saying that the star wasn’t fired; he simply “was never cast.” He also claimed the star was being abused by many people on the internet and by people formerly with the studio but didn’t elaborate further, except to say that the new Superman was not Henry “For a number of reasons.”

