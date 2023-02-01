“It’s Not Marvel 2.0,” James Gunn Explains How DC Will Steer Clear Of MCU Tropes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for a long time, and DC’s new reboot is taking some action to ensure their new reboot isn’t a reskin of what fans have already seen.

An interconnected story with super heroes has been the formula for MCU movies for a long time. Everything slowly ties into a massive story arc that ends with a big fight in an Avengers movie. That’s how Kevin Feige and co. made the MCU so popular, and now the MCU is gearing up for its next Phase while DC just announced their new slate of projects.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft a story that would be interconnected and end with a satisfying story. Ultimately, a small glance at both franchises would make a fan believe that DC is trying to copy Marvel’s success, but Gunn claims this isn’t the case.

During a press event at DC headquarters, Gunn shared that the chapter of DC storytelling is something special and not Warner Bros. trying to make money in another rushed franchise:

“A lot of people think is going to be Marvel 2.0 and definitely, I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences. I think that one of the reasons why I love DC is that it really is another universe. It’s an alternate world. With Marvel, generally, it’s New York, Chicago, San Francisco….Here at DCU, we have Metropolis, Gotham, Themyscira, and Atlantis and all of that is another fictional universe, and this is the world that we’re creating.”

It’s true that Marvel tends to stick with big cities, and most super heroes work near each other in the MCU, while DC tends to be more global with their super heroes. Gunn acknowledges that rebooting the DCU in the middle of a time where super hero fatigue is real is something they thought through to make sure the DCU lived up to the high standards fans expect:

“We’re coming into a world where superheroes exist and have existed for some time in one form or another, and that’s the universe,” Gunn added. “We are telling a big huge central story that is like Marvel Studios, except for I think that we’re a lot more planned out than Marvel did from the beginning, because we’ve gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we’re also creating a universe that is like Star Wars where there’s different times and different places, different things, or like Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex.”

Marvel’s Phase Four may have had a lot of great content, but there were a lot of disappointing projects that fans detested. CGI for several projects was subpar and left fans disappointed as Marvel didn’t give enough time for their projects. This led the studio to promise to produce higher quality content and take a hard look at the time they give for their projects.

DC, on the other hand, won’t be releasing a project that is half-finished any longer, as Gunn doesn’t want the franchise to be seen as a cheaper version of the MCU. There is a lot of depth in DC and Marvel, and for the first chapter of the DCU, “Gods and Monsters,” the overarching story will tie into every project in some way and has been thoroughly planned.

This is something Marvel did to some degree in the beginning, but DC doesn’t have the luxury like Marvel to make films just for fun because fans are tired of seeing the same tropes over and over. If Gunn keeps his word, DC has a great chance to please many people with its diverse films and hold Marvel accountable if the studio plans to stay as the leading figure in the super hero industry.

Are you excited about the DCU? Do you think it will be like Marvel?