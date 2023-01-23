Marvel Officially Rebooting the Avengers With Brand New Team, Captain Marvel to Lead

The Avengers are a vital part of Marvel history. From the team’s beginnings in the pages of comic books to the all-star cast bringing them to life on the big — and small — screen, the Avengers are one of the most prominent pop culture phenomenons in the last century.

And in just a short while, Marvel will officially reboot the team, handing the reins to the cosmic-powered Captain Marvel.

The Avengers first made their debut in 1963’s “The Avengers” from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Aptly named, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers have stood the test of time with multiple characters featuring in the roster over the last 60 years. Usually forming when there is an “Avengers-level” threat, the team’s line-up has changed frequently during the six decades since their inception and includes already established characters that take part in their own solo endeavors outside of the group. The original roster included Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Hulk, with the star-spangled Captain America joining from issue four.

Differing from the comics, Kevin Feige’s iteration of the Avengers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe consisted of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). This team formed in director Joss Whedon’s crossover movie, The Avengers (2012), with the group later reteaming in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

A yet-to-be-disclosed group of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will once more unite in the Phase Six MCU movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

But before fans are introduced to the next iteration of the MCU’s Avengers, fans of the Marvel Universe have just been told who is starring in the latest roster when “The Avengers” reboots this May.

Taking over from Jason Aaron, Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa will reboot “The Avengers” on May 17 with a whole new story and a whole new team. This version of the Avengers will be led by Captain Marvel and will feature Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Black Panther.

On the series, Jed MacKay said:

“I’m extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa! I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I’ve been working in over the last couple of years.”

According to Comic Book Movie, this team will assemble when they become aware of “The Tribulation Events” — grand scale events that look to cause immense danger and disaster to the universe. The writer goes on to acknowledge that this team represents the “heavy hitters” of the Marvel Universe, bringing iconic characters to the fore. Could the future of the Avengers on screen mimic that of its source material; that is could Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel become the new leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?

It is interesting to note is this new Avengers team is very MCU-friendly. Aside from Iron Man, the rest of the superheroes are currently still active in the live-action world. There’s the case of Shuri instead of T’Challa, but as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) revealed, she is more than capable of leading Wakanda through turmoil. And who knows, if this comic book run is a precursor for what is to come in the MCU, maybe the long-time rumored Tom Cruise Variant of Iron Man will make his way to the big screen. The Multiverse Saga climax, Secret Wars, could present anything or anyone — even the return of Downey Jr.’s fan-favorite Tony Stark.

As for Captain Marvel, Brie Larson once more returns as the powerful Avenger in this July’s The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta. She stars alongside Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photon).

“The Avengers” drops on May 17, 2023.

Do you think the MCU’s Avengers will eventually be led by Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments down below!