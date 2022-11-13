Remembering Comic Book and Marvel Legend, Stan Lee

in Marvel

Credit: Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images STAN LEE

It has been four years today since Stan Lee passed away.

He got his start at Timely Publications as an assistant in 1939. Eventually, he moved up to become a text filler for the actual comics, co-creating his first-ever hero, “The Destroyer.”

stan lee thor ragnarok
Credit: Marvel Studios

Just two short years later, at 19 years old, Lee became Editor-in-Chief.

Timely turned into Atlas Comics and finally Marvel Comics. Lee continued running and writing until 1972 when he became a publisher.

Throughout time, Stan Lee became the figurehead and ambassador that we equate with Marvel Comics.

stan lee
Credit: Marvel

Lee was the co-creator of Marvel Comics characters including Spider-Man, Thor, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and the Avengers.

Throughout the Marvel movies and shows, Stan always loved having a cameo, having a total of 60.

  • Hot Dog Vendor in X-Men (2000)
  • Security Guard in Hulk (2003)
  • Mailman in Fantasic Four (2005)
  • Chess Player in The Avengers (2012)
  • Mental Patient in Thor: The Dark World (2013)
  • Fred’s Father in Big Hero 6 (2014)
  • Bartender in Ant-Man (2015)
  • Gambler in Black Panther (2018)
Stan Lee, Captain America, Civil War
Credit: Marvel Studios

Lee even appeared in a DC animated Teen Titans Go! to the Movies in an unexpected cameo.

Looking straight to camera, animated Stan Lee says, “I don’t care if it’s a DC movie. I love cameos! Excelsior!”

stan lee
Source: CNN

One of the things people loved most about Lee’s superheroes was their down-to-earth prose.

Superheroes were no longer perfect. They had problems like ordinary people, problems they couldn’t solve with superpowers. His characters were relatable.

Stan Lee played a large part in bringing this modern era of realism and grit to the comic book world.

“For years, kids have been asking me what’s the greatest superpower,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. “I always say luck. If you’re lucky, everything works. I’ve been lucky.”

Excelsior!

What is your favorite Stan Lee character? Let us know in the comments.

