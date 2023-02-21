‘Star Wars’ Celebration Is Going On Hiatus — Fan Favorite Event Abandons Major Role

Star Wars Celebration won’t be sticking around as Lucasfilm will put the event on hiatus.

Ever since Disney bought Lucasfilm, fans don’t have a lot of things that unite the fan base. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) any attempt of fans universally loving the Sequel Trilogy after the poor handling of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker. Lucasfilm has salvaged the situation with stellar shows such as The Mandalorian and Diego Luna’s Andor, but one other event has helped the fan base in more ways than you can imagine.

Star Wars fans know that around every May, there’s a special event that draws in the whole fanbase. It’s Star Wars Celebration. This event is meant for fans to meet iconic actors, hear news about what’s coming from Star Wars, and, of course, listen to creators like Dave Filoni discuss how some of the best stories were created. News about upcoming projects is first heard at Star Wars Celebration as Lucasfilm priorities the event to share news for all fans.

This isn’t just for movies, as the event has been used to update fans on what to expect for video games, comics, and books. Star Wars is such a vast universe with something for everyone. It’s no surprise that Lucasfilm devotes a lot of time to helping provide exciting opportunities for fans to learn more about what’s happening in the galaxy far, far away.

According to Star Wars Holocron, Disney won’t be bringing Star Wars Celebration back for 2024 as it will take a one year hiatus:

After Star Wars Celebration Europe this April, there will not be another Star Wars Celebration until 2025

After Star Wars Celebration Europe this April, there will not be another Star Wars Celebration until 2025 pic.twitter.com/mFxjnlU8d9 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) February 21, 2023

This news is shocking as 2023’s Star Wars celebration will be huge for all fans. Reports indicate that fans will finally learn what’s happening with Star Wars movies and when to expect their return to the big screen, as fans haven’t seen one in theaters since Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Lucasfilm used 2022’s Star Wars Celebration to announce a few new series for Disney+ and also gave fans an early look at Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Back in 2019, Kathleen Kennedy used the event to announce that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the event has given fans so much to look forward to. Last year, fans got to see some exclusive trailers for Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian Season 3.

If you couldn’t tell, Star Wars makes sure to make Star Wars Celebration a must-watch for fans there and at home due to all the announced news. With it not returning until 2025, fans can wonder if Star Wars doesn’t want to keep the event happening every year or if the event might change how it shares information. With D23’s lackluster reveals last year, Dinsey might be pressuring Lucasfilm to start inching away from using their own platform to let Disney’s big event include more content outside of their traditional slate of announcements.

Do you think Star Wars Celebration should happen every year? Why do you think it won’t return for 2024?