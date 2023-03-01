One Glaring Issue Might Ruin ‘The Mandalorian’ For Several Fans

SPOILERS FOR THE MANDALORIAN “CHAPTER 17 — THE APOSTATE”

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian Season 3 presents one problem that could jeopardize the whole season.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is back with Grogu. Things are going great as Mando is finally on his quest to go to Mandalore. Due to him showing off his face to Grogu, Mando has to atone for his sins, and the only way to do that and be forgiven is to do an old Mandalorian ritual.

Now, Mando gets into quite a bit of trouble in the first episode, and some of these scenes feel a little off. Right away, the Children of the Watch are doing a ceremony for a new Mandalorian, who puts on their helmet for the first time. Then a large alligator creature rushes out of the water, forcing the group to return fire.

After struggling for a couple of minutes, Mando rushes to the rescue with his new starfighter and saves the day. At a first glance, this looks exciting and fun, but there is one problem with all of this. Unlike the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, Season 3 starts off with a lot of action that is cut short by Din Djarin.

For instance, Din Djarin killed the creature with two shots from his fighter and made his way over to talk to the Armorer (Emily Swallow) before leaving once again. At the end of the episode, Din runs into pirates who trap him in the asteroid field with their cruiser locked on him. Instead of surrendering or facing consequences, Mando uses his boosters and goes into hyperspace easily.

What those two scenes do is create a scenario that should be challenging, and Din Djarin deals with it so easily it feels like the character isn’t going to be challenged very easily. Most of the time, this wouldn’t be such a huge deal, but the Darksaber became such a huge way to show off how Din’s use of the weapon wasn’t something he was good at.

He hurt himself in the process of using the lightsaber, and fans got to see Din constantly face challenges that he struggled against. This is great, and something fans have taken for granted. While this doesn’t mean Season 3 will continue to show off that Din Djarin can easily handle anything, it does seem that Season 3 could end up making this mistake more often and leading to some action scenes being cut short.

With the first episode having such a short runtime, it makes sense why the action scenes were shorter, but hopefully, it won’t affect bigger fights as that will not sit well for fans eager to see more Darksaber or good old blaster fights happen.

