Taika Waititi Will Return to ‘Star Wars’ Soon And It’s A Huge Mistake

SPOILERS FOR THE MANDALORIAN “CHAPTER 17 — THE APOSTATE”

Pedro Pascal is back as The Mandalorian for Season 3, and the first episode confirmed a surprising detail that might shock fans.

IG-11 is also back. Well, sort of. Din Djarin is trying to get the droid operational and, in the first episode, returns to Nevarro. Unlike before, the planet has become a safe haven for families and wealth, but that doesn’t stop pirates or criminals from trying to exploit the settlement.

Carl Weathers is back as High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and there’s no surprise that he is trying to get Mando and Grogu to live on Nevarro and have Din be the city’s Marshall. Fans all know that Din wasn’t going to stop his journey there as he has a mission to redeem himself.

After The Book of Boba Fett, it was clear that Season 3 was going to Mandalore, and the famed bounty hunter knows that going to the mines and bathing in the waters isn’t going to be easy. Din needs a companion to help him descend into the destroyed mines, and the first person he thinks of is IG-11.

What’s left of the IG droid that saved the crew back in Season 1 ended up in a statue, and Din got most of the droid operating again, only to find that IG-11 had reverted to his original programming. After taking out what was left, Din is now searching for another item before he makes his journey. An IG memory chip, so IG-11 could be the same droid we all saw and loved in Season 1.

Taika Waititi would be returning to voice the character, obviously, but having so much focus placed on IG-11 hurts The Mandalorian. With only eight episodes, fans now know that a few of the next episodes will be about searching the galaxy for that memory chip and Mando doing a few side quests before venturing over to Mandalore.

This type of story structure is something The Mandalorian is infamous for, but it seems that Star Wars has no problem revisiting this structure for another season. While IG-11 is quite resourceful, it’s surprising that Mando must have IG-11 instead of another droid.

While Taika Waititi is creating a script for an upcoming Star Wars movie, fans will probably get to see the actor reprise his role as the iconic droid that might end up detonating for another time.

