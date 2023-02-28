New Reports Indicate a Return to the Original Trilogy Coming For ‘Star Wars’

in Star Wars

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Credit: Lucasfilm

If nothing else, it’s a show of confidence for Star Wars

Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in 'Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker' (2019)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Disney and Lucasfilm have showcased some amazing technology in recent years. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) brought Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing/Guy Henry) back to life and paid a subtle homage to Carrie Fisher with a Princess Leia cameo. These two just opened the floodgates, and soon, the impossible was possible once again.

Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Accidentally Spoils Major ‘Mandalorian’ Role

At the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans saw a similar recreation of a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While the face seemed a little uncanny valley, what was more impressive was the voice. Fans wondered who they cast to voice the young Luke (Hamill): He sounded exactly like the character from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)! Then along came Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker holding Grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

After seeing a slightly improved Luke (Hamill) in The Book of Boba Fett, audiences saw and heard something amazing in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) cuts an imposing figure visually, but half of his persona is due to the outstanding voice acting of James Earl Jones. Many have tried to imitate him, and many have come close, but there’s no replacing the original. What Lucasfilm was able to do was amazing.

luke skywalker with grogu in backpack book of boba fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Utilizing new technology from Respeecher and archival recordings of James Earl Jones from the Original Trilogy, showrunners were able to create a Vader (Christensen/Jones) that sounded exactly like the character from the 70s and 80s because it was him! It made for a stirring scene when Vader (Christensen) and Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) came to blows, and the voice of Anakin (Christensen) and Vader (Jones) blended.

darth vader broken mask obi-wan season 1 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

If new reports are to be believed, this is only the beginning! CBR covered a new rumor from industry insider Shaun O’Rourke, which suggests that Lucasfilm will be de-aging and bringing back to life a few characters for a new offering on Disney+. According to the rumor, a new project may be announced at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration in April and, if the hashtags are any guide, may feature a de-aged Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), and Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa).

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill as Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Credit: Lucasfilm

Of course, as CBR notes in their article, nothing has been confirmed yet, and all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, it’s not outside the realm of possibility, as noted by the examples above. With technology improving all the time and Bob Iger’s focus on quality over quantity, fans could see some amazing things coming from Star Wars soon. That, or they could be seeing some visuals direct from the uncanny valley.

rogue one leia
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Disney Changing Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Planet For ‘The Mandalorian’

Figuring in the de-aged Hamill from The Mandalorian, the de-aged Harrison from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and the d-aged Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), each of the characters has already been virtually de-aged, so the pieces may be in place for them all to come together. With plenty of stories set between the films of the Original Trilogy, there’s lots of potential as well! Who knows what could be revealed at the Star Wars Celebration? 

What do you think about this potential project? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!