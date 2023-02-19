Disney Reportedly Bringing ‘The Phantom Menace’ Back In A Big Way

Cassian Andor might make fans of the Prequel Trilogy cry tears of joy due to this new update on the beloved series.

Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars show, Andor, set around the iconic smuggler/rebel fighter Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), won the franchise a lot of high praise. They definitely earned it after providing a thoughtful, intricate and complex web of stories to illustrate how parts of the Rebellion formed during the later years of the Empire.

The Galactic Empire had a lot of power, and many planets were starting to feel the corruption grow stronger as people were escorted to work camps or faced severe punishments for breaking the smallest law. This lead people like Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) to defy the Empire and not the let the officers in charge get away with their exploitations. People rebelled, and many died in the process.

Ferrix may have faced a lot of destruction in the season finale, but Star Wars will be exploring other iconic planets in Season 2. According to the Bespin Bulletin, Andor will spend some time on Naboo. Lucasfilm has some time dedicated to film at Hever Castle, one of the locations in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

Filming will also continue in Valenica, which might be used for more shots set on Naboo. For Episode I, George Lucas filmed a lot of Naboo in Italy, but Lucasfilm might be changing it up for a cheaper budget. Either way, Naboo is a location that will be interesting to return to as it is the homeworld of the infamous Emperor Palpatine.

Why Cassian or other characters from the series will be going to Naboo is an interesting question. It’s controlled by the Empire, and it’s hard to know what anyone would go to the planet for. Cassian or Luthen Rael might be searching for clues about Palpatine on the planet, but fans will have to wait and see when Season 2 debuts next year.

