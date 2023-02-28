‘Star Wars’ Accidentally Spoils Major ‘Mandalorian’ Role

The force isn’t strong with Lucasfilm as they couldn’t resist sharing some details before The Mandalorian Season 3 drops and might have spoiled the fun for some fans.

It’s been over two years since Season 2 of The Mandalorian aired, and fans have been waiting a long time for Season 3. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been working hard, and it looks like Season 3 with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin won’t disappoint. Due to The Book of Boba Fett bringing Grogu and Din Djarin back together, fans won’t have to wait several episodes for the iconic duo to be together.

After Din reveals his face to Grogu and everyone before handing off his adopted son to Luke Skywalker, the Mandalorian bounty hunter must redeem himself. After seeing the Armorer (Emily Swallow), Din knows he must repent his sins by traveling to Mandalore on a new quest.

With the Galactic Empire still wanting Grogu’s blood, Din will be facing a lot of trouble with villains like Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and other villains still having a large role in the upcoming season. The Darksaber won’t be helpful for Din on Mandalore as the lightsaber will have too much history for the planet as it’s one way to rule an unified Mandalore.

Like Season 2, The Mandalorian‘s new season will have some big cameos, and Disney couldn’t help but reveal a few of them before the debut this week. Last season, fans saw Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), with several of those characters getting their own series.

According to Star Wars Direct, Disney Hong Kong shared a recently deleted post detailing what to expect for Season 3 and confirmed that Boba Fett would have a role in the new season:

“Star Wars ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 – Characters Revisited The original team is back in a big way. Mandalorian #DinDjarin and ‘Baby Yoda’ #Gugu are about to unveil a new adventure! Add the amazing bounty hunter #BobaFett with other old allies and new enemies! ‘This is the way!'”

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Boba Fett’s return was teased through many different details in the past few months. One of the biggest reveals was that Episode 3’s script was co-written by one of the main writers from The Book of Boba Fett, Noah Kloor, meaning that the Daimyo of Mos Espa is likely to return in the first half of the season.

Why Din has to return to Tatooine for another time is a mystery for only a few more weeks. Still, it probably means that Mandalore will have to wait until the second half of the season since it doesn’t make sense for the character to go back and forth between the planets.

