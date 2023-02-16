Showrunner Reveals Why ‘Mando’ Episodes Were Necessary In ‘Book of Boba Fett’

Many fans balked at the Mando episodes in The Book of Boba Fett…

It did seem strange: here, Star Wars fans are finally given a show that focuses on the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and two episodes from the short run were essentially devoted to Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal). Though Mando (Pascal) played a large part in the finale of the series, it was a big tangent. Now, Jon Favreau is claiming that those two episodes, that brief arc, were necessary.

The limited series told the story of Boba Fett (Morrison) after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), how he survived the Sarlacc, and how he became the new authority in Mos Espa. Though the series received a mixed reception from fans and critics, and rightly so for its storytelling that was all over the place, Morrison and Ming-Na Wen’s performances shined. Despite some ups and downs (looking at you, Vespa gang), the show had its moments!

In addition to an outstanding Boba (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen), fans were treated to some epic scenes, including more backstory on the Tusken Raiders, a cameo from an RX droid, a BD droid from Jedi: Fallen Order, and, that amazing conclusion with Boba Fett (Morrison) riding in on the back of a Rancor to finish off the Pyke Syndicate. Not to mention the showdown between Fett (Morrison) and former mentor and bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton), marking the former’s live-action debut.

Though it was a confusing tangent, The Mandalorian episodes were television worth watching. Fans caught up with Din Djarin (Pascal) in epic fashion as he wielded the Darksaber against foes and friends and was expelled from his small tribe. Audiences also caught up with Grogu, witnessing his point of view of Order-66, and saw the small Jedi make a choice: continue his training, or reunite with his adopted father. Thankfully, given the events that caused Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to go into exile, Grogu chose Mando (Pascal).

With Season 3 of The Mandalorian on the horizon, Jon Favreau, creator, and showrunner of the popular series, has just explained why those two episodes were necessary to the overall storytelling of The Mandalorian. In a recent interview with Empire, covered by CBR, Favreau explained that Grogu and Mando (Pascal) needed to get back together before Season 3:

“You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good. So them coming back together was a really good plot point that allows us to jump back into Season 3 while maintaining the central relationship.”

Favreau continued, saying that this choice will be a big part of Grogu’s development in the series, teasing big things to come for the third season of The Mandalorian

“You have this interesting character who has Jedi training to some extent, Force abilities, but also is joining the Mandalorian culture, which we’ve established is something that you can opt into. It demands a lot, it offers a lot…”

These developments, both in The Book of Boba Fett and what fans can expect to see in the third season, raise many questions that fans are excited to have answered. How will Grogu reconcile his past as a Jedi and his future as a Mandalorian? What part will he play in Star Wars moving forward? Could audiences see a grown Grogu in projects that are set post-sequel trilogy? The possibilities are endless!

The Mandalorian Season 3 comes to Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think about Favreau’s explanation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!