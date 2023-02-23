‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Receives Disappointing Update

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s next installment of Din Djarin’s story in The Mandalorian Season 3 is just a week away, and one new detail for the debut will make some fans angry and others disappointed.

It’s been a while since The Mandalorian has debuted on Disney+. The Mandalorian Season 2 ended with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker slashing Dark Troopers in half as he made his way to grab Grogu. At the end of 2021, The Book of Boba Fett brought Pedro Pascal’s Din back onscreen as the finale placed Grogu back with his adoptive father.

Now, Season 3 will bring Din to Mandalore, the ancient homeworld of the Mandalorians, where Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) rules. Din will still have the Darksaber, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the lightsaber as the trailers don’t reveal much.

March 1 will be the debut of The Mandalorian Season 3 and thanks to some insider reports, fans finally know the runtime for the opening episode and well, it’s not that long. According to one reliable insider for runtimes, the first episode will be just over 35 minutes long instead of the 40-50 minute long opening. This probably does include the five minute credits meaning that fans will have a brief adventure with Mando during Season 3’s debut.

This short runtime will probably leave fans wishing there was more and disappoint a lot of people eager to see the duo again. In the past, The Mandalorian has been well-known for some amazing openings so there’s still hope, but with just over 35 minutes, it’s hard to have a lot of hope for a crazy opening. There’s only so much Lucasfilm can do in live action and Season 1 did a great job of introducing Din Djarin and ending with a crazy reveal.

Season 2 ended with Mando working with Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) to take out a Krayt Dragon. This feat was insane as the beast was large and the battle was one of the biggest ones done in live-action, but in order to tell this story, they needed the extra runtime. Sadly, 35 minutes can’t reveal a lot but the opening can set the stage for what’s to come.

Fans of The Mandalorian know that the series will have its longer episode and some short ones, but if Jon Favreau follows suit with what he did in the past 2 seasons, things should go well.

How do you feel about the short debut for The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know how you feel!