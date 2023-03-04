The Most Popular Grogu Theory Has Been Shut Down

Since Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) came roaring into the Star Wars universe, everyone has fallen madly in love with the creature. Even more so, everyone has been creating wild theories about the small Jedi and how he came to be.

Some of those theories include the wild presumption that Yoda and Yaddle broke the Jedi code, got together, and out came Grogu. However, this, like many others, has been nothing but theories.

An interesting theory also popped up that Grogu might be part of a cloning process, considering The Mandalorian brought in the controversy of cloning in the second season. Din comes across cloning tanks, with Dr. Pershing’s message stating they need bodies with a “higher M count.”

The Sith scientists could only secure a small amount of blood from Grogu, leading many to believe that Grogu might have been a clone himself. Who’s the clone? Well, it would be none other than Yoda’s clone.

The theory takes things a step further and states that Grogu’s Order 66 memory is false, as he remembers things that happened to Yoda, not himself.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, co-creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau discussed the possibility that Grogu was made directly from Yoda. Sadly, that theory was shut down immediately.

Favreau says, “We knew it wasn’t Yoda — anybody who knows the timeframe [five years after ‘Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi’] knows that it can’t be him. Is it a clone? There’s a lot of cloning going on. But he’s his person, with his own history.”

Though the world liked to call Grogu, Baby Yoda, it was simply because he looked like a much younger and cuter version of the Jedi Master. That is the only connection that the pair have, though.

Star Wars has significantly suffered from convoluted storylines lately, and they should be attempting to pull away directly from the Skywalker Saga. Granted, Luke is still a part of the current story for The Mandalorian, but the franchise would be better served to let Yoda remain dead (so to speak).

Yoda is fantastic, and everyone would love to see him appear again, but having Grogu be related to Yoda takes away from how unique the new character is.

Grogu has become one of the best aspects of the new direction of Star Wars, and it is excellent that Filoni and Favreau have every intention of making him his own charatcer with his own past.

This is not to say that the clones made from Grogu’s blood are not significant, but the logical explanation is that the Empire attempted to make more Dark Troopers. The Dark Troopers were shown battling Din before Luke destroyed them. The figure we all saw in the cloning tanks during The Mandalorian Season 2 might have just been a superhuman capable of handling the Dark Trooper armor.

Grogu’s backstory is certainly going to be revealed more in The Mandalorian Season 3, so everyone will have to be patient to find out who saved him from Order 66.

Do you think Grogu was cloned during The Mandalorian Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!