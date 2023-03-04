Jon Favreau Reveals Who Is The Strongest Skywalker

There are always debates held by Star Wars fans about which character might be the strongest in the universe. Characters like Yoda, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) are always in the conversation about which is the most powerful in the franchise.

Characters are often pitted against one another, especially when it comes to which Skywalker is genuinely stronger. Both Anakin and Luke are stated to be the characters that brought “balance” to the Force, and one might argue that Rey could also be part of this conversation.

Well, now celebrated Star Wars creator Jon Favreau has picked which of the Skywalker clan is stated to be stronger in the Force.

Favreau spoke with The Cyber Nerds about The Mandalorian Season 3 when he was asked the controversial question about which Skywalker he believes is the stronger out of Luke and Anakin.

Jon Favreau picked Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen/Matt Lanter) as being the most powerful of the two, as he stated, “I think it has to be Anakin, right? I mean it has to be. I mean who– a prime Anakin? And there’s so many different phases of it. But… we never really got to see– we saw a little bit of prime Luke with what we did.”

The “little bit” that Favreau mentions is when Luke Skywalker projected a Force ghost across the cosmos to trick Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Though that Force ghost moment was a great show of strength for his Force capabilities, it was the only time he had shown such power.

Favreau added, “We alluded to it, but who knows what he’s been off to? But Anakin faced so many more challenges… He was in his prime in a more dynamic period in Star Wars history, right?”

Favreau ceratinly has a point. Anakin Skywalker learned rather quickly, and everyone in the Jedi Council, especially Yoda, feared his rise in understanding of the Force.

Despite that fear, Obi-Wan Kenobi still taught Anakin the ways of the Force, and the young Padawan would eventually make his way into aiding his Master during the Clone Wars. Anakin even took on his own Padawan in Ahsoka, so it is clear that he was far more advanced than Luke.

Luke learned from Obi-Wan Kenobi, but not nearly as long as Anakin had. Luke did return as a “Master Jedi” in Return of the Jedi, but not much was known about his training during the years he was away.

Anakin’s training was there for the world to see during the events of the prequels and the Clone Wars storylines that filled in the gaps between movies.

Sadly, we will never get to see Luke and Anakin battle it out with one another, as they never existed in their “prime” simultaneously. Star Wars could throw out a theoretical fight in something like Star Wars Visions, but that would be up to someone to want to watch tackle this presumed epic fight.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Anakin and Luke Skywalker? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!