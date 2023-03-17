Despite Hype, Disney Cuts ‘Princess and the Frog’ Plans

Princess Tiana has been the center of attention for several months now.

With Splash Mountain closing and being rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and a new restaurant themed after Tiana’s Palace, she’s finally getting some well-deserved recognition.

However, while she’s getting more presence in the Disney Parks, her Disney+ series is in a state of limbo. It was announced in 2020 that Tiana would be coming to the streaming service and would be a sequel of sorts to the 2009 film, Princess and the Frog. Originally, the series was slated for a 2022 release, which was then changed to 2023, then to 2024, and now just vaguely says, “Coming soon to Disney+.” Rumors have started to swirl that the series could be scheduled to release alongside the opening of the new attraction sometime in 2024.

However, given Disney’s recent track record of delayed ride openings, it’s possible they don’t want to tie the show to a set date, therefore leading to the vague change. Other fans are arguing that Tiana, like so many other Disney+ projects, has been cut from the lineup.

A live-action remake of ‘THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG’ is reportedly in development. Disney is currently searching for writers and a director. (via https://t.co/Nv4mHxAuAU) pic.twitter.com/IgOZKtpiLP — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 17, 2023

Interestingly enough, there are new rumors that Disney is considering a live-action remake of Princess and the Frog, even as they face constant backlash over their current live-action offerings. There’s been discourse online about the casting of Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid (2023) remake as well as Tinker Bell in Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), claiming that Disney is trying to hard to be “woke” by casting

different actors in their remakes rather than creating new stories featuring characters of color. Tiana has faced backlash before, as she spends most of her screen time as a frog instead of an actual human.

While still unconfirmed, the rumors point to a disappointing trend in Disney’s current film making. Namely, that they would rather continue to make live-action versions of their classic films rather than create new stories or give more characters of color their own feature. Instead of promoting or focusing on a continuation of Tiana’s story (and more screen time of her as a human, dealing with being a princess), they would rather fall back on what they view as “successful.”

Would you rather see a series featuring Tiana or a live-action remake of Princess and the Frog? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!