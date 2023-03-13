Halle Bailey Proves the Naysayers Wrong In All-New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer

It’s time to go Under the Sea! In celebration of the Academy Awards, Walt Disney Studios released the first full-length trailer for the live-action The Little Mermaid remake, coming to theaters on May 26, 2023. In it, we see Princess Ariel (Halle Bailey) transformed from a mermaid to a human for the first time by the villainous Sea Witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy).

The trailer gives the first official look at Scuttle (Awkwafina), and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) after a promotional image of the crab leaked online last month. It also showcases Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. Watch the trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023) here:

Bailey has spoken out multiple times about the racist backlash to the film, as she portrays the white animated Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1989). But viral videos of young Black girls tearing up in excitement about seeing themselves on screen have encouraged Bailey, as well as support from her family and crewmates.

The new Disney Princess has Disney Legends behind her. Jodi Benson, the voice of the animated Ariel, publicly praised Bailey’s performance in the film. Alan Menken, the composer of the 1989 movie, returned to Ariel’s world to co-write the score with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Future live-action Snow White, Rachel Zegler, promised to stick by Bailey as the pair step into the spotlight.

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid swims to a theater near you on May 26, 2023. “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric,” reads the official Disney film description.

“While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

Are you excited about The Little Mermaid (2023)? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.