First Look at Redesigned Character In Upcoming Live-Action Disney Princess Film

Walt Disney Pictures released the latest trailer for the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) earlier this month. In it, fans got a closer look at Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel and the first-ever look at Melissa McCarthy as the villainous sea witch Ursula.

Fans previously got a look at Ariel’s best friend, Flounder the fish (Jacob Tremblay). Some criticized the live-action form of the classic character, while others were excited at the unique art style. Now, the live-action redesign of another animated animal, Sebastian the crab (Daveed Diggs). Though Sebastian hasn’t starred in a trailer for The Little Mermaid, a still image of the character was leaked on the cover of a children’s book inspired by the movie. u/NotMeAgain999 shared the photo on Reddit:

A new official look at Sebastian in the upcoming ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ Disney live-action has been revealed in a new book cover.

The sidekick crab looks more realistic than in The Little Mermaid (1989), but his eyes leave an opportunity for emotional expressions and animation. Will he venture into the uncanny valley like Flounder? Find out when The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023!

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid (2023) features original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken. In addition to Bailey, McCarthy, Diggs, and Tremblay, the film will star Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull.

More on The Little Mermaid (1989)

Jodi Benson stars as the lovable mermaid Ariel in this Disney Renaissance classic. From Disney:

With unforgettable characters, thrilling adventures, soaring Academy Award®-winning music (1989: Best Music, Original Score, and Best Music, Original Song, “Under The Sea”), The Little Mermaid is one of the most celebrated animated films of all time. Now spectacularly transformed for the first time on Blu-ray with digitally restored picture and brilliant high-definition sound! Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.

