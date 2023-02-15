Disney Releases NEW ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Just 100 days before the film’s release, Disney has given us a closer look at the new The Little Mermaid (2023) starring Halle Bailey.

Ever since the casting was released for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the classic The Little Mermaid, there has been much discussion and some controversy surrounding live-action remakes in general and the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel. The story is a beloved Disney classic, with the original being released in 1989. Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story of the same name, the story follows Ariel, a young mermaid who makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to fulfill her ultimate wish; to become part of the human world.

The first teaser was released in September of 2022, and Halle Bailey’s Ariel brought excitement and inspiration to young black girls everywhere, thrilled to see a princess who looked just like them on screen. The film is slated to be released on May 26, 2023, and also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Today, as part of Disney100 celebrations, Disney released a second, longer teaser for the film.

Continuing the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid! Just 100 days until it arrives in theaters! pic.twitter.com/Fb8G6QHLAf — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 15, 2023

The teaser, which utilizes the same audio of Halle Bailey singing “Part of Your World” as the first teaser, gives us a closer look at some of the film’s environments and characters. We see Ariel interacting with fish and other aquatic life, swimming through beautiful coral reefs and schools of jellyfish, and a small snippet of what must be the “Kiss the Girl” sequence, featuring Ariel and Eric in a boat, about to kiss. We even get a short look at some other mermaids, perhaps Ariel’s sisters.

At the very end of the teaser, we even get a quick glimpse at Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula, laughing evilly, some of her face obscured by tentacles. Her look seems to closely resemble the animated look of the original film.

We can’t wait to see all of the characters, and a full trailer, for the upcoming film. We may even see this film’s version of Ariel appearing at the Disney Parks and Cruise Line closer to the film’s release.

What did you think of the trailer?