Fans Use Disturbing AI to Turn Halle Bailey White In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake

Earlier this week, we shared all-new leaked footage of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, hitting theaters on May 26, 2023. Now, some new footage has emerged… but not from Disney.

@Geilan63 shared the footage on Twitter. The user alleges that another account, @TenGazillionIQ, used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to alter Bailey’s face and make her appear white in footage from The Little Mermaid teaser trailer:

Much Better Credits to our memer Artificial Intelligence scientist @TenGazillionIQ He fixed The Little Mermaid, and turned the woke actor into a ginger white girl He says he can do fix the whole movie when it comes out with 4× A6000 in 24 hours #Disney #LittleMermaid

Much Better

Credits to our memer Artificial Intelligence scientist @TenGazillionIQ

He fixed The Little Mermaid, and turned the woke actor into a ginger white girl

He says he can do fix the whole movie when it comes out with 4× A6000 in 24 hours#Disney #LittleMermaid https://t.co/PoxQIebq8L — Geilan63 (@Geilan63) September 13, 2022

Additionally, the user claims that the entire film can be changed within 24 hours upon its release.

The video was met with immediate backlash for its racist implications. @banditoknight wrote:

Disgusting. “He fixed The Little Mermaid” how so? You made a mythical creature from one skin color to another? Nah, you guys are just racist

Disgusting. “He fixed The Little Mermaid” how so? You made a mythical creature from one skin color to another? Nah, you guys are just racist — Michelle (@banditoknight) September 13, 2022

One of the most popular replies noted the hypocrisy in changing Bailey’s face but not her voice. @AndreaLinder said:

Don’t want the black face, but sure to keep the black singing voice. Says everything

Don't want the black face, but sure to keep the black singing voice. Says everything — Andrea 💖 (@AndreaLinder) September 14, 2022

Others pointed out that in addition to being racist, making these changes could inspire a copyright crackdown from Disney and potentially legal fees. Some even tagged The Walt Disney Company directly. From @MagnoliaaltS:

This will get very expensive, very quickly for you and anyone else trying to mess with Disney’s work product and publish it anywhere. It could also land you in prison.

This will get very expensive, very quickly for you and anyone else trying to mess with Disney's work product and publish it anywhere. It could also land you in prison. — MagnoliaTree (@MagnoliaaltS) September 13, 2022

More on The Little Mermaid (1989)

Travel under the sea with Ariel (Jodi Benson) in a remake of this Disney Renaissance classic. From Disney:

With unforgettable characters, thrilling adventures, soaring Academy Award®-winning music (1989: Best Music, Original Score, and Best Music, Original Song, “Under The Sea”), The Little Mermaid is one of the most celebrated animated films of all time. Now spectacularly transformed for the first time on Blu-ray with digitally restored picture and brilliant high-definition sound! Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.

Are you excited about The Little Mermaid remake?