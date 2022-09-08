Disney Remembers Queen Elizabeth II

in Disney

An illustration of Queen Elizabeth with Winnie the Pooh. Queen Elizabeth in her official crown portrait.

Credit: Disney, BBC

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

Disney UK, Disney+, and other Walt Disney Company social media accounts shared the following tribute:

Rest in peace, Your Majesty 🖤

In the drawing, Queen Elizabeth II greets Winnie the Pooh as crowds wave the Union Flag in the background.

Surprisingly, this isn’t Queen Elizabeth’s first friendship with a bear. As part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration earlier this year, Her Majesty enjoyed tea with Paddington Bear. The pair bonded over their love of marmalade sandwiches.

Queen Elizabeth and Paddington
Credit: The Royal Family on YouTube

Paddington shared a similar tribute on Twitter this afternoon:

Thank you Ma’am, for everything.

Queen Elizabeth II’s family traveled to Scotland to be by her side at Balmoral as her health declined. According to the BBC, all four of her children were with her before she passed, including Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Charles.

Prince William traveled to Scotland while his wife Kate stayed at the Windsor estate. Prince Harry also joined the declining monarch at Balmoral, though his wife Meghan allegedly stayed behind.

Buckingham Palace staff place the official notice of the Queen's death outside the palace
Official notice of the Queen’s death at Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: Reuters

Prince Charles will now assume the role of King Charles III. Camilla, whom he married after the death of Princess Diana, will become Queen Consort.

The Queen just appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. She said the long-reigning sovereign “provided us with the stability and strength that we needed.”

queen elizabeth smiling in teal outfit
Credit: ABC

Buckingham Palace and The British Monarchy released the following statement:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Thursday, 8 September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II was the second longest-reigning monarch in history, after France’s Louis XIV. She was the longest-reigning sovereign in Britain.

Inside the Magic would like to offer our condolences to The Queen's family, friends, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth.

 

 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she's not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

