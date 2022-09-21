Rachel Zegler, Disney’s New Snow White, Defends Halle Bailey From Racist ‘The Little Mermaid’ Criticism

Two Disney Princesses are standing strong together in the face of racist criticism of the live-action The Little Mermaid, coming to theaters on May 26, 2023.

A Twitter user tagged Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White in the upcoming live-action Snow White, in a post asking Disney to reconsider casting Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake. Liam Webster wrote:

Hey @disney, I actually think that @rachelzegler is a good choice for the role of Snow White because she looks just like her. But @HalleBailey is #NotMyAriel. She can be the Little Mermaid on Broadway if she wishes, but not in a movie.

Though the Tweet was complimenting Zegler, she immediately defended Bailey in response:

if you don’t support my girl halle, who is the perfect ariel, you don’t support any of us.

Both actresses are women of color portraying white animated characters. Bailey specifically has been the target of much racist backlash for playing Ariel. However, she’s also received an outpouring of love from young Black girls who appreciate seeing themselves represented on the big screen.

The Little Mermaid features a star-studded cast, directed by Rob Marshall, with original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken. Bailey is Ariel, Melissa McCarthy is Ursula the Sea Witch, Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric, Javier Bardem is King Triton, Daveed Diggs is Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay is Flounder, and Awkwafina is Scuttle the seagull.

Zegler’s film, Snow White, is still in production and is slated for release on March 22, 2024. Gal Gadot will star as the Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap will play Jonathan, an all-new take on the Prince. Marc Webb is directing the film.

