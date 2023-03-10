“Save Splash Mountain” Group Plans Protest at Disney HQ

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort rarely star at the center of national political debate in the way the Splash Mountain retheme has. When it was announced that the ride would reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024, petitions, protests, and social media outrage commenced. Even though Walt Disney World Resort recently closed and began demolishing its version of the water ride, Splash Mountain fans still petition online for its reopening.

With the Disneyland Park version of Splash Mountain still operating and a closing date announcement imminent, desperate Save Splash Mountain fans want The Walt Disney Company to rethink Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While Splash Mountain isn’t overtly offensive, it is based on Song of the South (1946), a film largely banned for its racist and controversial imagery.

But thousands in a private Facebook group called “Save Splash Mountain” don’t see it that way. They initially planned a protest at Disneyland Park, then revised their plans for fear of getting kicked out. @PixieDustVibes on Twitter shared a screenshot of a planned protest of The Walt Disney Company headquarters in Burbank, California:

ICYMI – The save Splash Mountain Protest group switched gears and now plan to protest at an empty “Disney HQ” on a Saturday morning. But with no time or address provided. 🤔

ICYMI – The save Splash Mountain Protest group switched gears and now plan to protest at an empty “Disney HQ” on a Saturday morning. But with no time or address provided. 🤔 https://t.co/7gAumuun2U — Beth ✌︎ (@PixieDustVibes) March 6, 2023

No time or specific location is provided for the protest, which will occur at a corporate office that sits mostly empty on the weekends. Inside the Magic will report any updates about the Save Splash Mountain demonstration.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will eventually close at Disneyland Park to make way for Princess Tiana but will remain open at Tokyo Disney Resort. Walt Disney World Resort closed its version of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom in January, with construction already underway.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts on the Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme with Inside the Magic in the comments.