Disney Guests Are Selling Park Water Online For Absurd Prices

For those who may not know, Disney officially closed Splash Mountain today. You read that right, the iconic log flume ride is no more, permanently closing after spending decades in the Magic Kingdom.

The decision to close Splash Mountain dates back to 2020, with Disney revealing the news that Splash Mountain would be getting turned into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an experience themed around The Princess and the Frog (2009).

After the first opening in Walt Disney World, Splash Mountain proved to be so popular that another version popped up at Disneyland and the Tokyo Disney Resort. At the time of publishing this story, Disney has not announced the closing date of either of these versions, with the Tokyo Splash Mountain remaining open for the foreseeable future.

As we stated earlier, Splash Mountain closed Monday in Orlando, Florida, with Guests showing up in droves to experience the ride one final time.

Of course, the closure of the ride has been accompanied by drama since the beginning, with a petition to “save Splash Mountain” reaching nearly 100k signatures. Some Guests have a harder time letting go than others. Others have seen this situation as an opportunity to cash in, selling props and even twigs from the ride on eBay.

Some have even gone so far as to sell “Splash Mountain Water” online, as you can see above. These are just a few of the many listings for the water found on the ride, though we aren’t sure of the authenticity of this H20.

You will also notice that most of these listings have actually been bod on, indicating that someone out there actually wants a jar of that precious bromine-filled Disney water.

We at Inside the Magic could not be more excited for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open in 2024.

Would you buy Splash Mountain water? What’s your favorite ride at Magic Kingdom?