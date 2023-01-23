Splash Mountain Debris Selling For Thousands on Ride’s Final Day

The wait time for Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort soared to a record-breaking 220 minutes on Sunday, the last day before the iconic log flume ride closes. The Song of the South (1946) themed water ride and its Disneyland Resort counterpart will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024, though a closing date has not been announced for the attraction at Disneyland Park.

As fans mourn the ride and others celebrate its long-awaited closure, some savvy Disney Parks Guests hope to take advantage of the emotional day. On eBay, a leaf and a twig from Splash Mountain are listed for sale… for over $2000!

The twig appears to be from a nearby tree – not a fake stick created for the ride. Still, you’ll have to cough up $2,000 to bring home the twig that rode Splash Mountain on its last day at Walt Disney World Resort. And don’t forget that $5 standard shipping!

The leaf might be a better souvenir, though priced at a mind-boggling $2,500. It appears to be a prop leaf hand-painted for the Briar Patch and has been framed by the seller. And the shipping is free!

More on Splash Mountain

When the ride closes at Disneyland Park, Tokyo Disneyland will be the last Disney Park in the world with a Splash Mountain. Here’s Walt Disney World Resort’s official description of Splash Mountain, which closes for good on January 23:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

Would you buy either one of these Splash Mountain souvenirs?