Iconic Magic Kingdom Ride Boarded up as Disney Dismantles It

One of Walt Disney World’s most iconic attractions is now totally covered up, with crews dismantling it piece by piece.

For those that may not know, Disney is currently renovating Splash Mountain at the Walt Disney World Resort. This new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will feature Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, a property that quite frankly should’ve been added to the Disney Parks a lot sooner.

To make way for this new experience, Disney closed the ride at the Magic Kingdom earlier this year. Since this course, we have seen Disney Imagineering working hard on the exterior and interior of the ride and while details remain under wraps, we are super excited about the new experience.

As you can see in the photos shared below, the project is well underway, with most of the ride’s exterior being surrounded by scaffolding and scrims.

As you can see, most of the ride is now covered with blue scaffolding. More photos were shared of the nighttime construction work happening at the Magic Kingdom.

Here is a Splash Mountain (de)construction update from Friday, for those who are interested

While exciting, not everyone is looking forward to Princess Taina’s takeover of the ride.

Disney revealed its plan to overhaul both U.S. versions of Splash Mountain a few years ago, which prompted a wide array of responses and reactions. Some rejoiced after hearing that Disney was finally at least admitting the original theming of Splash Mountain was problematic and needed to go.

Others couldn’t believe the news that one of their favorite rides would be permanently closing. Others took it too far, starting petitions to “Save Splash Mountain.” The decision brought out the worst in some people, shifting the focus away from the classic Disney ride and onto spiteful arguments about Disney being “too woke.”

A third version of Splash Mountain exists at the Tokyo Disney Resort, but this one is expected to remain open for the foreseeable future. In other news, Disney’s Magic Kingdom is about to welcome a brand new roller coaster to its Park, with TRON Lightcycle/Run opening this April.

The new roller coaster is set to be a thrilling and beautiful new addition to the Walt Disney World Resort, and we can’t wait for it to officially open.

What do you think about Disney’s Splash Mountain overhaul? Are you excited? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news stories like this!