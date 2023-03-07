Employee Falls in Accident at Disney World, Show Canceled Immediately

Disney’s iconic nighttime show was halted after a scary incident mid-show.

Walt Disney World is famous for its rides and attractions, but many Guests come to experience the amazing live entertainment options as well. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios all feature some truly incredible shows for Guests to watch.

Fantasmic!, Disney’s beloved nighttime spectacular, returned to Walt Disney World last year following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is held at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, with another version being performed at the Disneyland Resort. It was a long road to reopening, but eventually, the iconic show returned to both Disney Resorts.

The fantastic fantasy includes some of your favorite Disney Characters like Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, and Ariel, to name a few. Disney Cast Members and performers come together to put on an incredible show accompanied by intense water features, incredible music, and some daring stunts.

Unfortunately, an accident occurred on Monday night’s show, with a performer missing their landing and falling.

A video was shared on Twitter of the accident, which you can see down below:

The Aladdin performer swung across the cliffs and missed the landing, resulting in them crashing into the side of the rockwork. Another video was shared of the moment after the show was canceled:

Fantasmic has been stopped. Aladdin did not make the swing

Fantasmic has been stopped. Aladdin did not make the swing pic.twitter.com/fxUQHvDoRx — VelociJP (@VelociJP) March 7, 2023

The show was quickly canceled for the night, leaving Guests stunned by what they had just witnessed. A message played to those in the crowd, letting them know the show would not be continuing. We are not sure if the performer was seriously injured or not at this time.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news.