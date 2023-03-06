Disney Guests Trapped, Left in Darkness During Attraction Incident

One of Walt Disney World’s newest experiences encountered some issues recently, leaving Guests in total darkness.

Guests will know that the Walt Disney World Resort is always adding new experiences for them to enjoy. Disney also renovates rides, attractions, and restaurants quite frequently, giving Guests even more, to look forward to the next time they visit.

TRON Lightcycle/Run, the newest addition to Disney World, will open this April at the Magic Kingdom, right next to Space Mountain. This exciting roller coaster brings the world of Disney’s TRON franchise into the U.S. Disney Parks for the first time. The roller coaster first opened at Shanghai Disney and has been a big hit ever since.

EPCOT just welcomed a new ride as well, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening last year. This attraction marked the first-ever roller coaster at the theme park. The ride has been described as a mix between Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, the roller coaster has faced some issues.

Inside the Magic has reported on these various issues, ranging from ride breakdowns to Guests getting trapped in the hectic queue line. Recently, one Guest shared their unfortunate experience while in line for this newer experience.

As Guests wait in line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, they will encounter several pre-show sequences, some of which feature the actual cast of the Marvel films, such as Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

There’s one room in the queue that acts as a “teleportation chamber,” and it features a “wow” moment for Guests who don’t know what to expect. We won’t spoil it, but it’s amazing. Unfortunately, this room has faced technical issues since the ride first opened last year at EPCOT.

Last year, Guests got trapped in a part of the queue, and now, Guests have been left in the dark. A photo of the incident was shared online and is linked below:

There’s a delay in the teleportation chamber, and it timed out, leaving us left in darkness for the time being.

— ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) March 1, 2023

As you can see, the teleportation room failed to operate normally, leaving Guests in the dark for an extended period of time. Hopefully, this delay didn’t last long. There have been reports that this effect has resumed normal operations.

Anytime a ride goes down, Guests are typically offered a multi-experience pass that allows them to come back to a ride and bypass the standby queue.

Have you had a chance to experience this new roller coaster? What’s your favorite ride at Disney World?