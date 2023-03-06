Universal Guests Escorted Out During Emergency Procedure

Guests were forced to leave a Universal Studios Resort after a fire alarm went off and an evacuation took place.

With SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opening at Universal Studios Hollywood and Epic Universe on the horizon at Universal Orlando, the 2020s really feels like the decade of Universal. With so many exciting projects being worked on, Guests may even consider booking a trip to Universal instead of Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Universal is also planning n expanding its U.S. parks division, with an upcoming theme park in Texas in the works as well. Needless to say, it’s an exciting time to be a fan or Guest of Universal.

With so many new additions coming to the suite of Parks, Universal really feels like it’s ahead of the curve when compared to its competitors, such as Six Flags and, of course, Disney. However, not everything is running smoothly, with multiple issues stemming from Universal’s latest addition, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This Mario-themed land first opened at Universal Studios Japan and has slowly made its way into American Parks, first with Universal Studios Hollywood. The brand-new land officially opened in California on February 17.

Unfortunately, Guests have encountered issues when visiting, most notably with the limited space in the land. Inside the Magic has reported on several instances of Guests being escorted out of the land due to fire alarms being set off, and today’s no different.

As you can see in the photos below, Guests were once again removed from SUPER NINTENDO WORLD:

The fire alarm has gone off and All guests are being escorted out of Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood!

The fire alarm has gone off and All guests are being escorted out of Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/RWgUryAk2M — Wonders of Universal (@Wondersofuni) March 6, 2023

A video of the chaos was shared on Twitter as well:

Looks Like Super Nintendo World has been cleared out. No one in the Mario Kart queue and none of the animatronics are moving in the land. #universalstudios #UniversalStudiosHollywood #SuperNintendoWorld

Looks Like Super Nintendo World has been cleared out. No one in the Mario Kart queue and none of the animatronics are moving in the land. #universalstudios #UniversalStudiosHollywood #SuperNintendoWorld pic.twitter.com/vTZL8SxSRn — Theme Park Tracker (@themeparktrack) March 6, 2023

Hopefully, Universal can solve this issue somehow, keeping the new land from feeling overcrowded. Of course, an evacuation of the entire land should hopefully be rare. In the past, many reports from Guests claimed that the procedure felt unsafe, very claustrophobic, and overall “terrifying.” Others called the whole ordeal a “major safety concern,” and we have to agree.

Have you had a chance to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD yet? Let us know what you think about this exciting new land!