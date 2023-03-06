Disney Removes Attraction From Park Entirely After Indefinite Closure

Disney Guests were stunned after noticing an entire attraction at Disney had been shut down and completely removed.

One thing we can all agree on is our love of the rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Whether it’s splashing down on Splash Mountain, zooming through total darkness on Space Mountain, or just taking a relaxing tour through the jungle in Jungle Cruise, the attractions at the Disney Parks really make the trip magical and fun.

Over the years, Guests have enjoyed quite a few new experiences at both Disney Resorts, including the jaw-dropping world of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Guests are also eagerly anticipating the opening of TRON Lightcyle/Run, a new roller coaster coming to the Magic Kingdom.

To put it simply, Guests can always expect to see something new when they visit the Disney Parks and Resorts. However, it’s not every day that an entire attraction is missing from Disney. Guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park noticed that one major ride was missing, that being Silly Symphony Swings.

This ride closed on February 27, 2023, and will remain offline indefinitely, as Disney has not yet given a return date for this attraction. During this closure, the ride has been removed from the Park entirely.

Check out a shocking photo of the space the ride used to occupy:

Wooooow! ALL of Silly Symphony Swings is just gone. Crazy.

