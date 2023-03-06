Universal Studios Renaming Entire Theme Park, Rumor Suggests

A new rumor suggests that Universal Studios is considering changing the name of one of its major theme parks.

Whether you’re visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Universal Studios, or the many Six Flags theme parks, you can always expect something new and exciting to be waiting for you.

Both Universal and Disney are gearing up their theme parks at the moment, as Disney is getting ready for the official opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run, its newest roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom. Universal in the middle of construction of its newest Park, Epic Universe, in Orlando, Florida.

This new Park will feature dozens of new experiences, most notably bringing in an East Coast version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This Mario-themed land first opened at Universal Studios Japan and has slowly made its way into American Parks, starting with Universal Studios Hollywood. The land underwent previews and officially opened in California on February 17.

Universal is also planning on expanding in America, with a new Resort planned for Texas.

Recently, Universal has been the subject of many rumors, some of which have more validity than others. It’s been suggested quite often that Universal is planning on dropping The Simpsons from its theme parks, as Disney now owns the property.

This claim became a lot more plausible after Inside the Magic noticed Springfield was missing from Universal Studios Hollywood’s land page hub.

A new rumor from an “insider” claims that Universal is planning on naming and rebranding its Universal Studios Hollywood location. The claim suggests the new name will eventually be renamed to the Universal Hollywood Resort, indicating Universal has plans to expand the theme park.

Of course, this is just a rumor, but with Universal expanding in so many areas all at the same time, the rebranding is more than possible.

As we said, Universal is trying to expand its theme park branding to Texas, though this effort has been rocky, to say the least.

Do you think this could happen? Have you ever visited Universal Studios Hollywood?