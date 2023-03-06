Disney Theme Park Submerged in Water After Brutal Storm

in Walt Disney World

The harsh storms moving across the south proved too much for Walt Disney World, resulting in an underwater theme park.

Last year, we saw “The Most Magical Place on Earth” face some intense weather, ranging from harsh storms due to a devastating hurricane. Inside the Magic reported on several attractions being evacuated. One Park was even damaged, by the inclement weather.

Places like the Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND were also affected, with multiple rides and attractions facing serious damage.

Natural disasters like Hurricane Ian are not too common, but if you’re planning on visiting Walt Disney World, it’s smart to be prepared for more than a little rain.

Unfortunately, the intense storms moving across the southern states proved too much for Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World, with several areas submerged in water. Twitter user @MagicbandManiac shared a video of Tomorrowland underwater after the storm:

So Tomorrowland is a little bit underwater rn

Tomorrowland must have been a bad area to be in at the Magic Kingdom, with another Guest sharing a photo just outside Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe:

A flooded MK tonight

During storms and flooding, as shown above, Disney Cast Members can typically be seen unclogging drainage areas to ensure the Parks don’t get completely submerged.

This just goes to show you that even though it’s called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you never truly know what might happen. It’s safe to assume that the three other Parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, were also affected by this rainfall.

Tomorrowland is about to welcome TRON Lightcycle/Run, Disney’s newest attraction. The roller coaster will be opening in April, and Inside the Magic couldn’t be more excited. In other news, the Walt Disney World Resort recently announced that its Blizzard Beach water park would be shutting down this year.

Have you ever seen it flood like this at Walt Disney World?

