Disney World Closing Theme Park Indefinitely in 2023

Disney has just revealed that one of its major theme parks located in Orlando, Florida, will be closing very soon.

Following the news that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will be reopening, Disney just confirmed that its Blizzard Beach water park would be shutting down for a refurbishment. Disney will shut down Blizzard Beach on March 19 to make way for a refurbishment.

There is no reopening date given on the official theme park website, meaning the closure is indefinite. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon remained closed for years back when it closed in 2020, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when Blizzard Beach will return.

Last year, Disney’s Blizzard Beach reopened after an extended refurbishment with some exciting new features. The water park now features theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise. “The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” stated Disney in the official reveal.

Guests can, of course, still enjoy the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Dsney’s Animal Kingdom. At Magic Kingdom, Disney is about to welcome its brand-new roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run. A copy of the one found at Shanghai Disney, this exciting next attraction brings in the world of Disney’s Tron franchise to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

At EPCOT, Guests can enjoy the park’s latest addition, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which acts as EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster.

Guests can also shop and dine ’til they drop at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and entertainment district.

