Classic Universal Ride Suffers Major Omission After Refurbishment

Shortly after reopening from a lengthy refurbishment, Guests are already noticing a major issue on a classic ride.

Even though the Walt Disney World Resort may be just a few miles away, the Universal Orlando Resort is stiff competition for “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The Universal Orlando Resort offers Guests dozens of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences that they will not want to miss. From the thrilling Jurassic World VelociCoaster to the wide array of experiences found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests are in for a great time at the Orlando, Florida Resort. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, one of the newest additions to the Resort, is often called one of the greatest roller coasters in the country.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is another fantastic ride that can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Over the last few decades, the attraction has become a fan-favorite among Guests and also harkens back to a different time of Universal Orlando rides, some of which have closed over the years, like Kongfrontation and Jaws.

The ride isn’t themed to one specific Jurassic Park film but rather takes Guests straight into their own Jurassic Park adventure. This ride was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian last year, leaving Universal no choice but to close it for a refurbishment.

Jurassic Park River Adventure returned in February following this refurbishment, with the storm damage fixed. However, one aspect of the ride is now missing, as shown in the photo below:

Fly high Littlefoot

As you can see, one of the first dinosaur animatronics Guests see on the ride is now hidden behind a tarp. We are unsure why this was done after the refurbishment, but we hope to see it return soon.

