Disney Completely Empty, Turns Into Ghost Town After Guests Leave

Guests were stunned after visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth” and finding it left seemingly empty and bare.

Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular. From the wide array of rides and attractions to the delicious food and amazing atmosphere, millions of Guests travel to the Parks each year, and for good reason. From Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to the classic Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Guests are always in for a magical time no matter where they visit.

If Guests are lucky enough to visit during a “slow” period, then their vacation gets even more magical. Instead of waiting for hours in line, Guests can spend more time doing what they love. The Disneyland Resort was hit with some bad weather recently, and while the conditions weren’t great, some Guests took advantage of how empty the Resort was.

A Reddit post highlighted how empty the Disney Resort was, showing various iconic rides and attractions with no wait at all. Wait times dropped across the board at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Inclement weather is something Disneyland has been dealing with for a few days now. Last week, Disney Guests were given a warning that the Disneyland Resort would be closing early Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. The Parks closed one hour earlier, shutting down at 11:00 p.m. instead of midnight as usual.

Disneyland was also hit with a brief hailstorm, something that also forced a lot of Geusts to exit the Parks early.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is made up of two theme parks, those being Disneyland Park and DIsney California Adventure. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy classic rides and attractions like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Of course, in terms of new thrills, Disneyland has Guests covered as well. Fans of Star Wars can head over to Galaxy’s Edge for their very own Star Wars adventure, meeting characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca and experiencing one of the best rides Disney has ever made.

Inside Disney California Adventure, Guests can experience some thrilling attractions like the Incredicoaster and Radiator Springs Racers, as well as Avengers Campus, the newest addition to the California Resort. Here, Guests can live out their very own Marvel adventures as they explore rides, attractions, snacks, and shows alongside their favorite superheroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel, just to name a few.

