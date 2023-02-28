DeSantis Punishes Disney, Claims Kingdom Will “Come to an End”

Following nearly a year of backlash and controversy. Gov. DeSantis has finally stepped in and put an “end” to Disney’s reign.

Gov. DeSantis visited Reedy Creek Fire Station earlier this week to officially end Disney’s self-governing status with its Reedy Creek Improvement District. This comes months after a vicious political battle started due to The Walt Disney Company’s response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education act, which is more commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act was passed all the way back in 1967 and allowed the Walt Disney World Resort to pay for and operate its municipal services privately, essentially letting the Resort act as its own form of government.

Gov. DeSantis’ decision to take over essentially acts as punishment for The Walt Disney Company.

Gov. DeSantis was on the scene at the fire station, where he held a press conference, making some very incendiary remarks about Disney and the Walt Disney World Resort.

In the clip shared by Forbes below, Gov. DeSantis claims that “the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end” and that “there’s a new sheriff in town.” Take a look at the clip down below:

DISNEY/DESANTIS: Gov. Ron DeSantis ended the self-governing status for Disney World, and took control of its special district: “The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There’s a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day.” https://forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2023/02/27/desantis-now-controls-disney-worlds-special-district-heres-what-that-means/?sh=59e440ec3e37

DISNEY/DESANTIS: Gov. Ron DeSantis ended the self-governing status for Disney World, and took control of its special district: "The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day." https://t.co/KbqfmrjIKd pic.twitter.com/J1GpmDMePG — Forbes (@Forbes) February 27, 2023

Bob Chapek was CEO of The Walt Disney Company at the time and was responsible for the lackluster response to the bill. Some criticized DIsney for not saying enough, while others criticized Disney for getting involved at all.

During the conference, Gov. DeSantis also claimed that Bob Chapek called him and told him he didn’t want the company to get involved at all.

“As the controversy over the Parental Rights in Education bill was coming to a head, Chapek called me. He did not want Disney to get involved, but he was getting a lot of pressure to weigh in against the bill,” DeSantis said