Demolition Underway at Universal Studios, Multiple Attractions Closed

A beloved area at the Universal Orlando Resort is currently being demolished, with new photos revealing the progress made.

Theme Park veterans will know that downtime, refurbishments, and closures are just things you have to deal with from time to time. Whether you’re visiting Six Flags, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, SeaWorld, or Universal Studios, you’ll want to be sure to stay up to date on everything going on.

Both the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts have made changes recently, with Disney adding several new rides to the Resort over the last few years. The Resort also has one exciting roller coaster opening this April.

Universal Orlando has done the same, adding new thrilling attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures, Motorbike Adventure, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster. However, there’s not a larger project going on at the Universal Orlando Resort currently than what is happening with the former KidZone location.

Universal Orlando is currently in the process of transforming its KidZone area, something that was announced last year. This involves the closure of several rides and attractions as well as blocking off the entire area from Guests.

As you can see in the Reddit post below, one Guest captured a few pictures of what’s going on behind these constriction walls.

haha woody woodpecker go brrrrr

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone housed multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet. All of these attractions and experiences have closed permanently to make way for a new area.

We don’t have any specifics on what to expect when Universal finalizes the project other than the company stating that it will be working to bring “exciting new family entertainment” that will “immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

