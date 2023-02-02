Universal Quickly Demolishing Remnants of Orlando Park Location

Is it too late to say goodbye?

Theme Park veterans will know that downtime, refurbishments, and closures are just things you have to deal with from time to time. Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World or Universal Studios, you’ll want to be sure to stay up to date on everything going on.

Both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have made changes recently, with Disney adding several new rides to the Resort over the last few years. Universal Orlando has done the same, adding new thrilling attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures, Motorbike Adventure, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of transforming its KidZone area, something that was announced last year.

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone housed multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet.

All of the attractions mentioned above closed for good in January. We don’t have any specifics on what to expect when Universal finalizes the project other than the company stating that it will be working to bring “exciting new family entertainment” that will “immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

The land is currently being destroyed, with crews working hard on leveling the area, as you can see below in photos from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal):

KidZone demolition is underway as a good chunk of Fievel’s Playground is gone. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/fn2ImRbUyY — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) February 2, 2023

As you can see, Fievel’s Playground is already gone, showing that Universal is ready to breathe new life into this area. As for now, Guests can still enjoy Universal’s growing list of rides, attractions, and experiences. Fans of Harry Potter will want to be sure to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Coaster enthusiasts are in luck, too, with the previously mentioned Hagrdi’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, as well as The Incredible Hulk and Revenge of the Mummy, a beloved ride that recently reopened after an extended refurbishment.

Will you be visiting Universal Orlando this year?