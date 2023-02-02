Disney Animatronic Looks Horrifying, Left in Worrying State Behind Curtain

Are you ok?

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a whole host of rides, attractions, and live entertainment offerings for Guests to discover and get lost in. Sure, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all feature some incredible experiences, Guests looking for an ultra-immersive need to head over to Hollywood Studios.

Guests can get their thrills with rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or take a seat and experience the intense stunts at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!. Guests can also immerse themselves in their own Star Wars adventure on the planet of Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxt’s Edge.

Here, Guests can ride Disney’s most complex attraction to date, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, or cool off from the Florida sun with some blue or green milk.

For Guests looking to battle it out on the leaderboards, well, they’re in luck too. Guests with an itchy trigger finger should head on over to Andy’s Backyard in Toy Story Land and get in line for Toy Story Mania.

Here, Guests will compete head-to-head to see who has the better aim and accuracy as they are presented with challenges by all their favorite Toy Story characters like Buzz, Woody, Jesse, and Rex. Although the ride was quite advanced, the most impressive aspect of the experience was found in the queue.

A giant Mr. Potato Head animatronic would greet Guests as they walked by and, with the help of some Disney magic, would actually talk and interact with them too.

Unfortunately, this figure appears to be experiencing some sort of maintenance or refurbishment, as one Guest took a peek behind the curtain the animatronic hides behind.

Check it out for yourself down below, but just a warning, it may ruin some of the Disney magic for you.

As you can see, Mr. Potato Head is looking quite rough. This phot was taken earlier this month at Walt Disney World. This specific animatronic goes in and out of commission quite frequently. The last time Inside the Magic caught it working was in November.

Earlier this year, a Guest bravely lifted the curtain to see just what Mr. Potato Head looked like, and the results were just as creepy.

For many Guests, this animatronic figure was the highlight of the queue, if not the entire attraction. Toy Story Midway Mania opened all the way back in 2008 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with the Orlando, Florida Resort being the first Disney Resort to receive the highly-anticipated attraction.

What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? What’s your favorite Park at Walt Disney World?