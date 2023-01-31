Splash Mountain Prop Swiped From Disney, Listed For Thousands Online

How much!?!

Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed for good on January 23, 2023, to make way for a new, exciting attraction themed after The Princess and the Frog (2009). The closure comes years after the original announcement from Disney that the classic log flume ride would be closing after spending decades in the Magic Kingdom.

The decision to close Splash Mountain dates back to 2020, with Disney revealing the news that Splash Mountain would be getting turned into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an all-new experience featuring characters and music from the film.

After the first opening in Walt Disney World, Splash Mountain proved to be so popular that another version popped up at Disneyland and the Tokyo Disney Resort. At the time of publishing this story, Disney has not announced the closing date of either of these versions, with the Tokyo Splash Mountain remaining open for the foreseeable future.

Some Guests have a harder time letting go than others, with some seeing this situation as an opportunity to cash in, selling props and even twigs from the ride on eBay. Dozens of listings advertising “Splash Mountain Water” popped up online, with no possible way to verify that the water actually was from Splash Mountain.

Now, another “relic” from the ride is for sale.

After messing around on eBay earlier today, we at Inside the Magic noticed there was another Splash Mountain prop for sale, only this time, it looks like the real deal. The listing is for the small decal that is found on the front of each Splash Mountain ride vehicle.

These vehicles were stripped from the ride a few days ago, so the timeline checks out for this item. At the time of publishing this article, the listing has over 5o bids, with the price sitting at $6200.

We have no idea how this item ended up for sale or whether it’s actually an artifact from the ride, but it sure looks authentic. As a reminder, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in 2024 at the Walt Disney World.

Do you miss Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom?