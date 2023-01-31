Disney Stops Sales of New Annual Passes Once Again

Disney Annual Passes are in a strange state at the moment. They were just brought back for the Disneyland Resort and remain unavailable for Walt Disney World Guests.

“With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” stated Disney upon revealing that Magic Key Passes would be returning.

Earlier this year, Disney stated they would be returning once again, with only one tier of Magic Keys remaining.

“When you’re a Magic Key holder, the Disneyland Resort is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond,” states Disney on the Magic Key website. Disney brought them back earlier this year, and they are proving to be incredibly popular, with both the Imagine Key and believe Key snow sold out completely.

As of publishing this article, the current stats of Magic Keys are as follows:

“Inspire” tier ($1,599): On Sale

“Believe” tier ($1,099): Renewal Only.

“Enchant” tier ($699): Renewal Only

“Imagine” tier ($449): Renewal Only

The Imagine Key was the cheapest option and sold out last week. The only tier Guests have left to purchase is the Inspire Key.

2023 will be a great year to become a Disneyland Annual Passholder, with tons of exciting new things on the way as the Resort celebrates 100 years of Disney.

Most notably, Disneyland is welcoming its very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a breathtaking dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. For more on the celebration, check here.

Will you be visiting Disneyland in 2023? What about Walt Disney World?