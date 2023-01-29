Iconic Ride Gutted at Disney World, Vehicles Removed After Closure

After the permanent closure of a beloved ride, Disney crews have been hard at work on dismantling and turning over the attraction.

As we are sure you are already aware, Splash Mountain officially closed at Walt Disney World last week. This closure came years after the original announcement in which Disney revealed that the classic log flume ride would be getting a new theme inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

This new take on the beloved attraction will follow Tiana and other fan-favorite characters on a journey featuring new theming, music, and a completely new story. Disney decided to close Splash Mountain due to the problematic nature of its theming. This new ride is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open in 2024.

Since the official closure, things have moved fast, with construction walls being put up immediately. Guests can no longer see Splash Mountain on the Magic Kingdom Park maps, as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now advertised where Splash Mountain used to be. The website for the ride has also been removed.

Recently, a photo was captured of ride vehicles being removed from the attraction to be prepped for the renovations. You can check out the photo below shared by Twitter user SplashMountainArchives (@SplashMtn1989):

Logs are being removed from Splash Mountain and are being prepped for refurbs at Walt Disney World #SplashMountain #WaltDisneyWorld #Disneyland

Logs are being removed from Splash Mountain and are being prepped for refurbs at Walt Disney World #SplashMountain #WaltDisneyWorld #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/ON7zXgyIYm — SplashMountainArchives (@SplashMtn1989) January 26, 2023

As you can see, Disney is hard at work on this retheme, completely gutting some parts of the iconic ride. When taking look at the concept art, we don’t expect these log ride vehicles to change much, they will most likely just be getting a fresh coat of paint, and new detail work.

As we stated earlier, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in 2024 at Walt Disney World. Disneyland’s version is still operating at this time.

Are you looking forward to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Will you miss Splash Mountain?