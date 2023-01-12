Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.

Any Guests hoping to get a look backstage at Walt Disney World Resort should do so with caution. Sometimes, seeing how things work can ruin the “magic,” and you might regret what you see.

That happened to Reddit user u/Zangmaster, who decided to slip a camera behind the curtain at Toy Story Mania! in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Guest wanted to see what the iconic Mr. Potato Head animatronic looked like when turned off. They described what they saw as “the dark side of Toy Story Mania:”

When shut down, the beloved character appears cursed. His eyebrows appear menacing over a set of pitch-black eyes.

Thankfully, the Guest didn’t get in trouble for peering behind the curtain at Toy Story Mania!. But we wouldn’t recommend doing the same. For Guests hoping to get a glimpse behind the magic, Walt Disney World Resort offers numerous backstage tours at its Theme Parks, including Keys to the Kingdom, Wild Africa Trek, Behind the Seeds, and more.

More on Toy Story Mania!

Visit Mr. Potato Head on Toy Story Mania! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Similar versions of the ride exist at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Zip through an exhilarating 4D shootin’ game starring Toy Story characters—and blast away. It’s Playtime Step inside Andy’s room and make your way through a toy chest full of classic games before picking up a pair of special 3D glasses. Then, board a carnival-inspired tram and use your spring-action shooter to take your best shot at an array of moving targets. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the fast-paced games. May the best toy win! Fun & Games There are 5 fast-paced games to play. As each game is completed, your tram will spin and slide to the next game. Hamm & Eggs

Fire hardboiled eggs at targets in the barnyard. Rex & Trixie’s Dino Darts

Launch darts and pop balloons in front of a prehistoric volcano. Green Army Men Shoot Camp

Aim your baseballs at dinner plates at the firing range. Buzz Lightyear’s Flying Tossers

Toss rings and catch some aliens. Woody’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Gallery

Shoot suction-cup-tipped darts at targets inspired by the “Woody’s Roundup” TV show.