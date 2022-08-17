Disney Announces Return of Beloved EPCOT Tours, With Price Increase

Beloved tours at EPCOT will be returning, with a price increase, later this year.

There is plenty to see and experience when Disney Park Guests visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, sometimes, fans want an even closer look at some of their beloved attractions and experiences when visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

For the last couple of years, Disney fans have been wondering when a couple of behind-the-scenes tours might return to Disney World, and we finally got an answer.

The Behind the Seeds Tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures-DiveQuest, and Dolphins in Depth Tours— all part of the Enchanting Extras Collection —will return to the Disney Park on October 2.

The Behind the Seeds Tour will cost $35.00, an increase from its previous $25.00, and will give Guests an in-depth look at the EPCOT attraction Living with the Land.

Here’s what Disney says about the Behind the Seeds Tour at EPCOT:

See, Do, Learn, Grow! Like the Living with the Land attraction at EPCOT? Then you’ll love Behind the Seeds! This one-hour tour of the fish farm and 4 greenhouses that make up The Land Pavilion is perfect for anyone with an interest in gardening or natural sciences. On it, you’ll: Learn about the hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm.

Behold gigantic fruits and vegetables and unusual crops from around the world.

Discover the latest plant-growing techniques, including hydroponics—look, Ma, no soil!

There are a few important reminders to know about the tour before booking. Admission to EPCOT and a Park Reservation is required, but not included in the price of this tour. You’ll be on your feet for the whole hour of this walking tour. With that in mind, make sure you wear comfortable shoes.

Riding Living with the Land before the tour will give you a preview of what to expect. Please be aware that the tour highlights listed above are subject to change. Please check in 15 minutes prior to the start of your tour at the lower level of The Land Pavilion near the attraction exit. You will forfeit the entire price of your tour if you are a no-show or cancel within 2 days of your reservation.

In addition, Guests can enjoy the EPCOT Seas Adventures-DiveQuest. They will get to go inside the park’s 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium and learn about marine life and coral at The Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion. To enjoy this experience, you will be required to have SCUBA certification, which costs $219 per person.

Finally, Dolphins in Depth, where Guests can learn about bottlenose dolphins and even get an up-close interaction with them costs $199.00 per person.

Have you ever experienced the Behind the Seeds Tour? Let us know in the comments!