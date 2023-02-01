Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property

Gov. DeSantis is planning something.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District.

Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” Republican politicians from around the country spoke out against the Walt Disney Company, the most prominent figure being Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967 allows Walt Disney World Resort to pay for and operate its municipal services privately, essentially letting the Resort act on its own.

A spokesperson stated that a special session is expected to happen Tuesday. Bryan Griffin, who works as the governor’s press secretary, confirmed that “the governor’s office anticipates a special session next week on Reedy Creek and other items.”

Under the new legislation, “Disney will no longer control its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes. Imposing a state-controlled board will also ensure that Orange County cannot use this issue as a pretext to raise taxes on Orange County residents.” The road to this point has been extremely rocky, however, with multiple lawsuits being thrown at Gov. DeSantis since his original decision to dissolve the district.

Reedy Creek, which is controlled by Disney, can issue tax-free bonds, levy taxes, oversee land use and environmental protections and provide essential public services. Recently, the Florida Governor took even more action against the district.

