Ron DeSantis Could Face Lawsuit Over Fiery Disney Decision

The battle may not be over.

Last year, a lawsuit was filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following the threat of dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The lawsuit was filed by Osceola County residents Michael, Leslie, and Eduardo Foronda and Orange County resident Vivian Gonzalez.

Gov. DeSantis introduced and passed legislation to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, effective in 2023.

The suit alleged that Governor DeSantis violated Florida’s 1967 Reedy Creek Statute, the Florida Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, and the Florida Constitution.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed but now, the Orlando Business Journal has stated that the lawsuit could gain traction again.

“It is without question that Defendant Governor DeSantis intended to punish Disney for a 1st Amendment protected ground of free speech,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant’s violation of Disney’s 1st Amendment rights directly resulted in a violation of Plaintiffs’ 14th Amendment rights to due process of law.”

The new report also states that “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J. Sanchez & Associates PA, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case — Osceola County residents Michael, Leslie, and Eduardo Foronda, and Orange County resident Vivian Gonzalez.”

Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” Republican politicians from around the country spoke out against the Walt Disney Company, the most prominent figure being Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967 allows Walt Disney World Resort to pay for and operate its municipal services privately, essentially letting the Resort act on its own.

We will continue to monitor this story and update our article as more information becomes available.