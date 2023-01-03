Walt Disney World Location Now Permanently Closed

A long-standing location at Walt Disney World has closed its doors for good.

On January 2, 2023, Sosa Family Cigar Co. closed for good at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort. We first learned of the closure just days ago. This cigar shop has been a staple of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district at the Walt Disney World Resort for decades.

The cigar company’s page has been delisted from the Walt Disney World website.

The company first operated out of a location in the former Pleasure Island building, with the current location being found on the West Side.

We do not know what will replace the location.

The Lake Buena Vista Shopping Village arrived at the end of Hotel Plaza Boulevard in 1975. Over the years, expansions added Pleasure Island and Downtown Disney Westside. Today these regions are known as Disney Springs.

Enticing Aromas Recognized as one of the country’s leading retailers, Sosa’s family-run shop stocks over 80 acclaimed cigar brands—including hard-to-find Opus X and Fuente Hemingway—and has been in the industry for over 70 years! Wall-to-wall cigars are kept fresh at the perfect temperature in this solid cedar humidor room, which also showcases the fine art of hand-rolling long-leaf cigars. A must-stop for connoisseurs, the shop features an intimate smoking area and carries a variety of boxes, tobacco and accessories for a premium experience.

