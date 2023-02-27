Resellers Decimate Disney Park, Piles of Merchandise Hoarded For Profit

Guests were stunned after seeing piles upon piles of Disney Park merchandise hoarded together for reselling online.

Unfortunately, this happens anytime there is a special holiday or limited-time event at the Disney Parks. During special events, you can bet your Mickey ears that Guests will be offered some unique and more limited merchandise. We have seen this at Walt Disney World, with Guests going crazy for cups, mugs, and bags as the Resort continues celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The practice of “reselling” is common at all Disney Parks and Resorts, with Inside the Magic reporting on examples f Guests hoarding merchandise at Disneyland Paris, Disneyland, and Walt Disney World. Recently, we’ve also seen Guests resell items from Splash Mountain following its closure at Orlando, with listings for merchandise, props, twigs, and even water popping up online at places like eBay.

Now, resellers have struck another Disney Resort.

The Shanghai Disney Resort, which is located in Pudong, Shanghai, China, is regarded by many as a beautiful Disney Resort. However, this beauty wanes when Guests take all the merchandise for themselves.

A photo went semi-viral on Twitter recently, showing piles of the merchandise being hoarded for resell. You can check out the insane photo down below:

While Disney usually has a policy on how many items Guests are allowed to buy, Guests have ways around this, as we can see above. Sometimes, Guests will bring their kids as every Guest can make a purchase, even from the same party, and as long as the size or skew is different, the product counts as a “new” one.

Hopefully, the merchandise lasts for those Guests wanting to purchase it for themselves.

